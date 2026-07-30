Rahul Mishra brings Paris to Delhi with DEVI at India Couture Week 2026 finale

New Delhi:

Following his spellbinding presentation of the DEVI collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, Rahul Mishra returned to India to conclude the prestigious Hyundai India Couture Week 2026. But unlike his previous presentation, he offered an entirely new experience through his Festive Couture collection and couture creations that seamlessly merged art, fashion and heritage.

Concluding one of the biggest events in Indian couture, Rahul Mishra reaffirmed his prominence on the global fashion stage. Through every silhouette, hand embroidery and jewellery piece, his philosophy of craftsmanship as storytelling was evident.

DEVI returns home after its Paris success

Having made its debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, DEVI returned to India with an entirely new perspective. Instead of presenting a conventional runway show, Rahul Mishra invited the audience to witness the creative process behind the collection, showcasing the Paris designs alongside previously unseen pieces developed during its evolution.

Inspired by Indian sculptures, DEVI explores the concept of building garments thread by thread until the embroidery resembles sculpted stone. Using his signature ektaarka technique, Mishra creates garments with gradient embroidery, transforming fabric into sculptural art.

A festive couture collection rooted in Indian craftsmanship

Following the DEVI collection, the designer unveiled his latest Festive Couture collection, offering a softer yet equally intricate interpretation of occasion wear.

The collection honoured India's artisanal heritage through floral motifs, zardozi embroidery, hand-painted textiles and richly crafted surfaces. Bridal silhouettes were elevated with handcrafted details, while selected looks were complemented by high jewellery pieces created in collaboration with Tanishq Natural Diamonds, drawing inspiration from classical Indian sculptures.

This is what made the collection timeless while remaining contemporary.

Sobhita Dhulipala delivers a memorable finale

Sobhita Dhulipala, Brand Evangelist for Nexxus New York, concluded the evening with an immersive presentation that combined couture with sculptural hair artistry.

The actress walked the ramp wearing a unique Magnolia-inspired couture hair accessory designed especially for the event by Rahul Mishra in collaboration with Nexxus New York. The hair accessory added another dimension to both the DEVI and Festive Couture collections, making hair an integral part of the couture narrative.

Commenting on the show, Sobhita described the fusion of fashion and hair artistry as "electric" and said she would remember the experience for a long time.

Rahul Mishra reflects on bringing DEVI home

Presenting DEVI in India held special significance for Rahul Mishra.

Speaking about the presentation, the designer said the collection began with a simple question inspired by an ancient stone sculpture. He also added that his artisans and young designers were the true creators of the vision, describing the Indian presentation as the moment when the collection finally felt complete.

Indian couture continues to make its mark globally

Rahul Mishra's return comes at a time when Indian couture is gaining unprecedented recognition on the global stage. According to Launchmetrics, the designer ranked among the five most influential Haute Couture houses for the Fall/Winter 2026-27 season, generating a Media Impact Value® of $12.3 million alongside luxury fashion houses such as Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli and Balenciaga.

His closing showcase at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 demonstrated that Indian couture is not only participating in global fashion conversations but also shaping them through its distinctive approach to craftsmanship and innovation, deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage.

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