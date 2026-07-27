Isha Jajodia's 'Softly, Strong' collection brings romance and resilience to India Couture Week 2026

New Delhi:

At a time when couture is moving beyond grand silhouettes and extravagant embellishments, designers are increasingly telling stories through craftsmanship and purpose. At Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia embraced this shift with Softly, Strong, a collection that celebrated the quiet power of femininity through delicate lace, sculptural florals and meticulous handwork.

Presented at The Pavilion, Taj Palace, New Delhi, the collection featured more than 50 couture looks, each reflecting the label's signature aesthetic while pushing its design language further.

A love letter to lace, reimagined

Lace has long been at the heart of Roseroom's identity, but this season it took on an entirely new dimension. Chantilly, corded and guipure laces were layered together before being elevated with hand appliqué, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals. Three-dimensional floral embroidery added texture, while hand-moulded clay flowers introduced an unexpected sculptural element that blended seamlessly into the fabric.

Inspired by European romanticism, French architecture and vintage femininity, the collection balanced these influences with intricate Indian craftsmanship, creating garments that felt timeless yet contemporary.

Corsetry becomes the defining silhouette

If lace was the soul of the collection, corsetry was undoubtedly its foundation. Structured corsets appeared across gowns, sarees, skirts, tuxedos and tailored jackets, lending every silhouette a sense of strength without compromising elegance.

The colour story unfolded gradually, beginning with soft ivory and blush before transitioning into emerald green, teal, ruby, Roseroom's signature scarlet and rich gold. The progression mirrored the collection's central message: confidence grows quietly before revealing its full power.

Couture that celebrates the hands behind every stitch

Beyond the runway glamour, Softly, Strong carried a meaningful social narrative. Thousands of hours of hand embroidery went into creating the collection, with much of the work completed by women artisans working from their homes across towns and villages.

Isha Jajodia's vision of modern femininity

Speaking about the collection, founder and creative director Isha Jajodia described Softly, Strong as an ode to women who embrace both vulnerability and resilience.

Rather than portraying softness as fragility, the collection positioned grace as a powerful quality, reflecting women who no longer feel the need to choose between strength and femininity. It is this philosophy that has become synonymous with Roseroom over its four consecutive appearances at Hyundai India Couture Week.

The runway made one thing clear: romance is returning to couture, but with sharper construction and greater purpose. Expect sculptural florals, statement corsets, layered lace, pearl embellishments and soft pastel palettes to dominate bridal and occasion wear in the coming seasons.

More importantly, the collection reinforced that today's luxury is defined not only by exquisite craftsmanship but also by the stories of the artisans who bring each creation to life. In Softly, Strong, Isha Jajodia delivered a collection that was visually enchanting while reminding audiences that true couture is built stitch by stitch, hand by hand.

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