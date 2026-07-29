Dolly J unveils 'BRAHM', a couture ode to the rare Brahma Kamal at India Couture Week 2026

New Delhi:

At Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Nexxus New York, couturier Dolly J. unveiled 'BRAHM', a collection that found beauty in silence rather than spectacle. Inspired by the rare Brahma Kamal, a revered Himalayan flower symbolising purity, spiritual awakening and transformation, the collection translated nature's quiet power into delicate couture.

Remaining true to her signature romantic aesthetic, Dolly J. crafted a line-up of ethereal silhouettes that celebrated introspection, graceful evolution and timeless femininity. Instead of relying on dramatic embellishments, BRAHM embraced restraint, allowing craftsmanship and intricate detailing to become the true focal points.

Inspired by the rare Brahma Kamal

The collection drew inspiration from the Brahma Kamal, a flower that blooms quietly in the Himalayan foothills and is often associated with enlightenment and spiritual growth. Through BRAHM, Dolly J. reimagined this symbolism into couture that reflects a personal journey of transformation and self-discovery.

Speaking about the collection, Dolly J. said: "With BRAHM, I wanted to capture the beauty of transformation that unfolds quietly, without spectacle. The Brahma Kamal blooms in silence, yet carries immense spiritual significance, and that became the soul of this collection. Every silhouette reflects a journey of becoming, where heritage craftsmanship, delicate artistry and modern femininity come together in harmony. More than couture, BRAHM is an invitation to embrace stillness, celebrate growth, and discover strength in softness."

Couture rooted in craftsmanship and modern femininity

The atelier showcased intricate jali work, delicate kashidakari embroidery and cascading tassels that echoed dew settling gently on flower petals at dawn. These artisanal details came together across fluid silhouettes that effortlessly moved between contemporary cocktail dressing and timeless bridal couture.

The colour palette mirrored the changing moods of the Himalayas, blending deep reds, antique golds, earthy rusts and rich wines with soft pinks, luminous ivories, shimmering silvers and warm coppers. Midnight black, marine blue and celestial blue added depth, allowing the sculptural silhouettes and intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage.

With BRAHM, Dolly J. once again demonstrated her ability to reinterpret India's rich textile heritage through a contemporary lens. The collection stood as an elegant celebration of heritage craftsmanship, quiet luxury and the beauty of personal transformation, proving that the most profound stories are often told in whispers rather than words.

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