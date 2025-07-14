Swiggy delivery agent brutally assaulted in Bengaluru, incident caught on camera The incident took place when the delivery agent stopped his two-wheeler at a red light near the Modi Hospital junction in Basaveshwara Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident of road rage, a Swiggy delivery executive was brutally assaulted by three unidentified men at a traffic signal in Bengaluru late last night. The attack, captured on video, has sparked outrage over growing safety concerns of delivery workers in the metropolis.

The incident took place near Modi Hospital Junction in Basaveshwara Nagar police station limits when the delivery executive stopped his bike at a traffic signal.

Swiggy delivery agent was punched and kicked

The incident took place when the delivery agent stopped his two-wheeler at a red light. A vehicle behind him, which reportedly had three men on board, started honking and pressurising him to move ahead even though the traffic signal was red.

When the rider tried to explain that he was following traffic rules, a heated argument ensued. The argument that started soon turned into a violent attack. The three men got out of the car and started attacking the delivery agent. The attackers are seen punching and kicking the rider in the video, with the victim alleging that they appeared to be drunk at the time of the incident.

Following the attack, the injured delivery agent lodged a complaint at the Basaveshwaranagar police station. Police officials have confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are underway to identify and trace the attackers.

