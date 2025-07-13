Karnataka: Inmate swallows mobile phone in Shivamogga jail, retrieved after surgery The inmate, identified as Daulat alias Gundu, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for ganja smuggling. On June 24, he complained of severe abdominal pain and told jail authorities that he had accidentally swallowed a piece of stone.

Bengaluru:

A bizarre incident unfolded at Shivamogga Central Jail where a 30-year-old inmate convicted in a drug trafficking case swallowed a mobile phone to avoid being caught with it. The device was later retrieved through a surgical procedure.

The inmate, identified as Daulat alias Gundu, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for ganja smuggling. On June 24, he complained of severe abdominal pain and told jail authorities that he had accidentally swallowed a piece of stone. He was immediately referred to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for medical evaluation.

Surgeon extracts mobile phone three inches in length

Doctors conducting the examination detected a foreign object inside Daulat’s stomach and advised emergency surgery. During the operation, surgeons found and extracted a mobile phone measuring approximately one inch in width and three inches in length.

The phone was successfully removed on July 8 and handed over to the jail administration. Following the incident, the Chief Superintendent of Shivamogga Central Jail, P. Ranganath, filed a formal complaint at the Tunga Nagar Police Station.

Daulat now faces additional charges for attempting to smuggle a prohibited item inside the prison. The authorities are investigating how he managed to obtain the mobile phone despite tight security measures inside the facility.