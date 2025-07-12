Kannada actor Manjula Shruthi stabbed by husband in Bengaluru over suspected affair, hospitalised Kannada TV actor Manjula Shruthi was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband Amresh in Bengaluru’s Muneshwara Layout on July 4 over suspected infidelity. The couple, married for 20 years, had recently reconciled after a period of separation.

Bengaluru:

Popular Kannada television actor and anchor Manjula Shruthi was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband in a shocking case of domestic violence stemming from suspicions of infidelity, reported NDTV. The incident occurred on July 4 in Bengaluru's Muneshwara Layout, under the jurisdiction of Hanumanthnagar police station, but came to light only recently.

Shruthi, known for her performances in serials like Amruthadhaare, was attacked by her husband Amresh, with whom she had shared a 20-year-long marriage. The couple, who have two children, had been living separately for the past three months due to growing tensions and disagreements, including a dispute over house lease money. Shruthi had earlier filed a police complaint regarding the matter.

Although the two had reconciled last Thursday, violence broke out the following day after their children had left for college. According to police, Amresh allegedly used pepper spray on Shruthi before stabbing her multiple times: in the ribs, thigh, and neck, and also reportedly smashed her head against a wall.

Shruthi is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital, and her condition is stable. A case of attempted murder has been registered against Amresh, who has since been arrested, according to the NDTV report.

The Hanumanthnagar police confirmed that two cases related to domestic violence had earlier been filed between the couple. Further investigation is underway.