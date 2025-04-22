Man from Shivamogga killed in Pahalgam attack, Karnataka Police in touch with J-K cops Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

Shivamogga (Karnataka):

​A 47-year-old man from Shivamogga district of Karnataka was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Manjunath Rao, was on a family vacation with his wife, Pallavi, and their son, Abhijey.

The attack occurred in the Baisaran Valley area of Anantnag district, where terrorists opened fire on tourists, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. ​

Karnataka Police in touch with J-K cops

The Karnataka Police are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the life of a man from Shivamogga, Karnataka.

The attack took place around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam and started firing at tourists, who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its lush green meadows.

In response to the attack, security forces, including the Indian Army's Victor Force, have launched a search operation in the area.

Amit Shah leaves for Srinagar

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam. Shah headed for the Valley soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and asked him to visit the Union Territory.

Shah also condemned the attack and in a post on 'X said he has briefed the Prime Minister about the incident and held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing.

The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as "much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India, took place around 3 pm, officials said. It could be the biggest terror strike in Kashmir since February 2019 when 47 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama.