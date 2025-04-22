Pahalgam attack: Woman tourist says terrorists opened fire on husband after asking his name, religion At least 12 tourists were injured after unidentified terrorists opened fire at a tourist resort in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, police said.

Srinagar:

In the Pahalgam terror attack that left at least 12 injured, a woman tourist recalled horror and said the terrorists opened fire on husband after asking his name and religion. Another eyewitness said unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several persons.

Woman tourist recounts horrific ordeal

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital.

Giving details, a senior official said that the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have rushed to Baisaran meadows in the Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard. A search operation is also underway.

The terror attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, they said.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured, the officials said, adding some of the wounded were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted there and the condition of all of them was stable.

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after sounds of gunfire were heard, a senior police official said here.

The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years.

List of injured tourists

Vino Bhat, resident of Gujarat

Manik Patil

Rino Pandey

S. Balachandru, resident of Maharashtra

Dr Parmeshwar

Abhijavan Rao, resident of Karnataka

Santru, a resident of Tamil Nadu

Sahshi Kumari, resident of Odisha

Search operation underway

Special Forces of Indian Army have reached on the top of mountain at Baisar in Pahalgam and said target killing is not ruled out in this case. The Indian Army said the area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.