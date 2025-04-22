Pahalgam attack: TRF claims responsibility for terror strike, know all about the outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the brutal attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

New Delhi:

In a disturbing escalation of violence, The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the brutal attack on tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, left at least one tourist dead and 12 to 13 injured, including several critically. The assault has sent shockwaves through the region just weeks ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, a period when Jammu and Kashmir typically sees a surge in tourist activity.

According to officials, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire near a popular resort area in Pahalgam, targeting unarmed tourists. Security forces and police personnel were immediately rushed to the site, and ambulances transported the injured to nearby hospitals. The area has been sealed off, and a massive search operation is currently underway to track down the perpetrators. Security checks have been intensified at all exit points to prevent their escape.

PM Modi, Amit Shah respond swiftly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the incident and called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, instructing him to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians. PM Modi also asked Shah to visit the attack site to personally assess the situation. Following the Prime Minister's directive, the Home Minister convened a high-level security meeting to review the broader security landscape, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

What is The Resistance Front (TRF)?

The Resistance Front is a relatively new but deadly terrorist outfit that emerged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Believed to be a proxy arm of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), TRF was created to give a "localised face" to militancy in Kashmir. Within six months of its formation, the group consolidated various militants from different outfits under its banner.

In January 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated TRF as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The ministry cited the group’s involvement in orchestrating "psychological operations" through social media and inciting violence against the Indian state.

History of violence

TRF has a notorious track record of targeting tourists, minority Kashmiri Pandits, and migrant workers in the Valley. In one of its previous attacks, the group opened fire at a construction site in Ganderbal district, killing seven, including a Kashmiri doctor, labourers, and a contractor.

Notable terrorists associated with TRF include Sajid Jatt, Sajjad Gul, and Salim Rehmani—all with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Intelligence agencies continue to monitor the group closely, especially amid rising concerns ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

As investigations into the Pahalgam attack continue, political leaders and security agencies remain united in their resolve to eliminate terrorism and protect the peaceful fabric of Kashmir.

