BJP attacks Omar Abdullah government over 6.83% power tariff hike in Jammu and Kashmir, calls it 'anti-poor'

Srinagar:

The BJP has hit out at the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir over the 6.83 per cent increase in electricity tariffs, with party spokesperson Altaf Thakur calling the move "anti-poor, unjustified and a betrayal of the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

Addressing a press conference, Thakur said the tariff hike would add to the financial pressure on ordinary households, small traders, farmers and economically weaker sections at a time when many families were already struggling with rising household expenses.

BJP attacks J&K government over power tariff hike

Thakur questioned the government's decision to increase electricity tariffs and said people in Jammu and Kashmir had been promised relief instead.

"The people of J&K were promised relief, but instead they have been presented with a power tariff hike. Where are the promises of 200 units of free electricity, 12 free gas cylinders and other welfare guarantees?" he asked.

He said the government should have focused on ensuring affordable and reliable electricity instead of adding to the financial burden on consumers.

According to Thakur, electricity is an essential service and any increase in tariffs has a direct impact on household budgets, particularly for poor and middle-class families.

Altaf Thakur targets NC MP Aga Ruhullah

The BJP leader also took aim at National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, saying he should refrain from drawing comparisons between the BJP and the National Conference.

Thakur argued that the two parties followed fundamentally different political approaches and described the BJP as standing for development, peace, national integration and the empowerment of ordinary citizens.

"Aga Ruhullah should not compare the BJP with the NC. The BJP has consistently stood for development, peace, national integration and empowerment of ordinary citizens, while the NC has a long political history of what we consider appeasement and separatist-oriented politics," he said.

Thakur also said voters had expected relief, development and employment and should not have to bear the cost of what he described as broken promises.

"People voted for relief, development and employment. They should not be made to pay for broken promises," he said.

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