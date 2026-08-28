Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi to resign from National Conference, Lok Sabha, will it impact party?

Srinagar:

Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday said he has decided to resign from Parliament and the primary membership of the National Conference in November, citing ideological differences with the party leadership.The announcement from Ruhullah Mehdi comes amid a growing differences between Mehdi and the National Conference, with the MP accusing the party of backing away from its electoral promises and diluting its position on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Mehdi's resignation may have political implications for the NC

His resignation may have political implications for the NC and its representation in Parliament as the party currently has two Lok Sabha MPs, including Mehdi. Earlier, NC chief Farooq Abdullah challenged Mehdi to resign from his Lok Sabha seat and contest a fresh election. The development comes as the relations between Mehdi and the party have deteriorated further after the NC’s defeat in the Budgam Assembly bypoll.

Writing a letter to Farooq Abdullah, Mehdi said: “Rest assured, the resignation will come. It would have come even without you asking, but before that must come accountability." It should be noted that Mehdi repeatedly criticised the party’s focus on restoring statehood, arguing that it falls short of the NC’s 2024 manifesto promise to seek the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

Moreover, he has also questioned why the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference included the restoration of Article 370 in its 2024 manifesto if the party believed the provision could not be restored.

Mehdi accuses the ruling party of misleading people

Apart from this, he has also accused the ruling party of potentially misleading people by making promises on Article 370 during elections and then abandoning them after coming to power. Amid growing differences, he argued that restoration of statehood cannot be treated as a substitute for the constitutional protections removed in August 2019.

He also raised many concerns over unemployment, land and natural resources, religious rights, traditions, language and environmental degradation in Jammu and Kashmir. He also questioned why advocating constitutional guarantees for the Union Territory had become objectionable and recalled that Farooq Abdullah was Chief Minister when the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed the Autonomy Resolution.

Talking about Abdullah’s remarks about his political background, Mehdi said he was “the proud son of a martyr" and an inheritor of a long tradition of martyrdom.

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