Pahalgam terror attack: We will come down heavily on the perpetrators, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the terror attack on tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Taking to social media platform X, Shah stated, “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.”

Shah further informed that he had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident and held a video conference with top security officials. The Home Minister is expected to arrive in Srinagar shortly to hold an urgent security review meeting with all concerned agencies.

Rajnath Singh condemns attack, calls it an "act of cowardice"

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his sorrow and outrage over the attack. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families." Singh’s statement adds to the chorus of strong condemnations from the government, underscoring the gravity of the incident and the urgent need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The brutal assault, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, left at least 12 tourists injured, several of them critically, according to officials. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, marking a disturbing escalation of violence in the region just weeks ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Terrorists reportedly opened indiscriminate fire on unarmed tourists near a popular resort area in Baisaran, Pahalgam. Panic gripped the area as security forces and police personnel rushed to the site. Ambulances quickly transported the injured to nearby medical facilities. Authorities have since sealed off the area, and a massive search operation is underway to track down those responsible.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Amit Shah to assess the situation. PM Modi expressed deep concern and directed that all necessary measures be taken to ensure civilian safety. He also instructed Shah to visit the site to take stock of the situation firsthand.

In response, Shah convened a high-level meeting to review the national security scenario with a specific focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting aimed to reassess current threats and ensure a coordinated, robust response from all security and intelligence agencies.

Security has been heightened across the region, with intensified checks at all exit routes to prevent the attackers from escaping. Officials say the priority remains both medical treatment for the victims and swift justice for those behind the act.

This attack comes at a critical time when Jammu and Kashmir typically see a surge in tourism. The government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace in the valley and ensuring the safety of all citizens and visitors.

