Telangana CM Revanth Reddy removes Konda Surekha from Cabinet amid controversy over daughter's remarks

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday decided to drop Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. According to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release, the government has recommended this to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has been in the eye of the storm after her daughter's critical remarks about the chief minister and other party leaders, drawing sharp responses from ruling party MLAs and functionaries.

Earlier, the Congress disciplinary committee had also recommended her removal from the Cabinet.

Dropped amid controversy over daughter's remark

Konda Surekha has been dropped from the Cabinet amid remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

The remarks triggered strong reactions within the party, following which the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) disciplinary committee issued a notice to Surekha in connection with the matter.

Replying to the notice, Surekha said that the remarks made by her daughter were entirely her personal views. "Expecting another person to take political responsibility or demanding an explanation for someone's opinions merely due to family relations is improper," Surekha said.

She had also met Kharge and AICC in-charge of party affairs Meenakshi Natarajan in the national capital and presented her version to them. Surekha refused to resign despite mounting pressure and challenged the party leadership to take action against her.

However, a PTI report said Surekha urged the party leadership to let her continue in the Cabinet, saying she has been performing well as a minister and has faced no allegations of corruption.

She also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday but was clearly told that action would be taken against her.

Meanwhile, to offset the damage caused by the removal of OBC woman leader Surekha, the Chief Minister immediately appointed three OBC women from Warangal district as chairpersons of boards or corporations.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also decided to rescind the appointment of Dr G Chinna Reddy as Vice Chairman, Telangana Planning Board, with immediate effect.

In place of Dr G Chinna Reddy, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Telangana Planning Board. The chief minister has also approved the appointment of Nerella Sharada as chairperson, Telangana State Commission for Women, Hyderabad, and the appointment of G Sudha Rani, former Rajya Sabha MP, as chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

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