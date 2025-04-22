Advertisement
  Pahalgam attack LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to leave shortly for Srinagar to hold urgent security review meeting

  Pahalgam attack: PM Narendra Modi dialed Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures.

Pahalgam attack: PM Narendra Modi dialed Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures.

Security personnel rush to the spot after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir
Security personnel rush to the spot after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi:

A group of terrorists opened fire at a resort area in Baisaran, located in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses stated that the assailants, who were unidentified, fired at tourists from close range, leaving several injured. The attack occurred in the Baisaran meadow, a scenic spot that is reachable only by foot or on ponies and was being visited by a group of tourists at the time. This incident comes amid a notable uptick in tourist footfall in Kashmir, which has been recovering from years of militancy.

 

Live updates :Pahalgam attack

  • 6:24 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Terrorist attack in Pahalgam is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking: Rahul Gandhi

    Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi tweets, "The news of the death of tourists and injuries to many in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this."

     

  • 6:11 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Dastardly attack on innocent civilians is act of cowardice: Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families."

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Those behind 'dastardly act of terror' will not be spared: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences."

    he further said, "Briefed PM Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies."

  • 6:02 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in South Kashmir

    Visuals from GMC Anantnag, where four people who were injured in Pahalgam terrorist attack have been admitted. Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20.

  • 5:55 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TRF claims responsibility for terror attack

    The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the brutal attack on tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, left at least 12 tourists injured, including several critically.  

  • 5:54 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    These kinds of incidents create an atmosphere of fear: BJP leader Kavinder Gupta

    On the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, "This is a very sad incident...These kinds of incidents create an atmosphere of fear among the tourists...The terrorists should be killed..."

  • 5:48 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    J-K LG Manoj Sinha condemns cowardly attack

    In response to the incident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep outrage, calling the attack "cowardly." He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that those responsible for this heinous act would not go unpunished. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam," Sinha said. He further confirmed that he had spoken with the Director General of Police (DGP) and other security officials, who had deployed Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police teams to the area for a search operation. Sinha also directed district administration and health officials to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, including evacuating one tourist to the Government Medical College (GMC) , Anantnag. "I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added.

  • 5:47 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    J-K CM Omar expresses shock over Pahalgam terror attack, calls perpetrators 'animals'

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed shock over the terror attack on tourists in the Pahalgam hill resort and described the perpetrators as "animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt". He hinted large number of casualties, saying the attack is "much larger than anything we have seen directed at civilians in recent years". Abdullah said the death toll is still being ascertained.

    "I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough," the chief minister said in a post on X.

  • 5:46 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Woman tourist says terrorists opened fire on husband after asking his name, religion

    A woman tourist recalled horror and said the terrorists opened fire on her husband after asking his name and religion. Another eyewitness said unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several people. 

  • 5:45 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amit Shah calls high-level meeting

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, and top security forces are expected to attend the meeting to assess the ground situation and plan further action.

  • 5:40 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi dials Home Minister Amit Shah, asks him to visit the site

    PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures. PM Modi also asked him to visit the site. In the meantime, Amit Shah has called a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the country.

  • 5:39 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    One tourist killed, 12 to 13 injured in Jammu and Kashmir's terror strike

    At least one tourist was killed and 12-13 were reported to be injured after terrorists opened fire at a resort in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, police said.

