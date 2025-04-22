A group of terrorists opened fire at a resort area in Baisaran, located in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses stated that the assailants, who were unidentified, fired at tourists from close range, leaving several injured. The attack occurred in the Baisaran meadow, a scenic spot that is reachable only by foot or on ponies and was being visited by a group of tourists at the time. This incident comes amid a notable uptick in tourist footfall in Kashmir, which has been recovering from years of militancy.