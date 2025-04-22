Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi dials Home Minister Amit Shah, asks him to visit the site Pahalgam terrorist attack: At least 12 tourists were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. During the conversation, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the incident and directed the Home Minister to take all necessary and suitable measures to ensure the safety and security of civilians in the region. He also asked Amit Shah to visit the site of the attack to assess the situation on the ground.

In response, the Home Minister has convened a high-level meeting to review the overall security scenario across the country, with a particular focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting aims to evaluate current threats and coordinate an effective response from all security agencies.

At least 12 tourists were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location, suggesting the possibility of injuries.

The area has been sealed, and a search operation is currently underway to track down the attackers. Security forces have intensified checking at all exit routes to prevent the terrorists from fleeing.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident reported in Pahalgam, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said the attack was carried out by "Pakistani terrorists" targeting innocent tourists in south Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Nowshera, Raina said, "Pakistani terrorists have carried out a cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces."

He said that unarmed civilians were deliberately targeted by the attackers.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on tourists.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several, as reported. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she said in a post on X.