Karnataka: Seven persons, including 5 from same family feared killed in landslide in Uttara Kannada

Follow us on Image Source : X/@VINAYAKHEGDE63 Picture from landslide site in Uttara Kannada

A massive landslide occurred in Shirur in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday in which seven persons, including a five-member family, were feared killed.

Officials sources said, citing initial reports, said the family members, who were running a roadside petty shop on National Highway 66, were suspected to be trapped under mud and soil that plunged down a hill.

The sudden landslide also pushed a gas tanker to nearby Gangavali river, the sources said based on preliminary information.

The tanker's driver and cleaner, who were reportedly having tea at the shop at the time of the incident, were missing, they added.

The police officials said rescue work has begun there.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Karwar MLA Satish Sail said as per the reports he has got, 10-15 people might have fallen into the Gangavali river following the landslide.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the House that he has asked for a report from the district administration and would make a statement later in the day.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Mukesh Sahani's father murder case: Police detain two suspects, release mobile numbers seeking information