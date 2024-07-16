Mukesh Sahani's father murder case: Police detain two suspects, release mobile numbers seeking information

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADG, Headquarters

Bihar police detained two suspects in connection with the brutal murder of Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani in Bihar's Darbhanga district. Police on Tuesday said Sahani was found murdered at his ancestral home.

"Jitan Sahani,70, who used to stay alone was murdered by unknown persons probably in the night. Police headquarters has taken cognizance of the incident. FSL team are collecting evidence from the spot. An almirah containing papers and money was found lying outside the house. An investigation is being conducted. STF from Patna has been sent to Darghanga. SIT headed by Darbhanga SP Rural will investigate the case. Till now, two unidentified persons detained for questioning," said Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADG, Headquarters.

Body was sent for post-mortem, he said adding if anyone has any information, they can give it to police at 9431822992 or 6287742988. We have a toll-free number - 14432 as well, the official said.

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning.

VIP, in a statement, said Mukesh Sahani was in Mumbai and was on his way back to Darbhanga.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said a team of senior officers have started investigation into the matter.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district police has been constituted to investigate the matter, the Darbhanga Police said in a statement.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemns murder

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the incident. A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) here said, "The CM condemned the incident. The CM also spoke to RS Bhatti, Director General of Police (DGP), and asked him to ensure that those who are behind the incident are caught at the earliest. He also spoke to Mukesh Sahani over the phone."

"The CM prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family for bearing this loss," the statement added.

(With agencies inputs)

