Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dials Mukesh Sahani, expresses condolences over death of his father

Mukesh Sahani father murder: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani to express his condolences over the gruesome murder of his father. The Chief Minister described the murder of Jitan Sahni as a very sad incident and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. He also wished for strength to be granted to the family to endure this hour of grief.

Jitan Sahani was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district. His body with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in the Biraul area on Tuesday morning.

Bihar CM directs DGP to investigate matter

In a statement, Bihar CMO said that the Chief Minister had directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the matter and ensure strict action against the culprits.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences on the untimely demise of Jitan Sahni, father of former minister Shri Mukesh Sahni. The Chief Minister said that the murder of Jitan Sahni was a very sad incident," the official statement reads.

"The Chief Minister spoke to former minister Shri Mukesh Sahni over the phone and consoled him. The Chief Minister has prayed to God for eternal peace of the departed soul and to give strength to his family to bear patience in this hour of grief," it added.

Bihar Police forms SIT to probe case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by Bihar's Darbhanga Police to ensure a thorough and swift investigation into the matter. According to police, senior officials are currently camping at the scene to oversee the investigation process. Additionally, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been summoned to the location to collect critical evidence. Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have assured that every necessary step is being taken to solve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. "This morning the police got to know about the murder of Jitan Sahani the father of Mukesh Sahani at his home in Supaul Bazaar. Officials from the Birol Police station including the SHO rushed to the spot. The police have formed an investigation team led by the SP of Darbhanga Rural Police. The team also has the SHO of Birol police station as its part to enable a speedy investigation," said a statement from the Darbhanga Police.

