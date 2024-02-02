Friday, February 02, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka sees another incident of student cleaning school toilets in Kolar district

Karnataka sees another incident of student cleaning school toilets in Kolar district

Karnataka news: The previous incident included students being sent down toilet pits in Kolar at the Yelavalli Morarji Desai Residential School. The development had created a public outrage. The Education Department had suspended the headmistress.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolar Updated on: February 02, 2024 20:11 IST
Karnataka, student cleaning school toilets in Kolar, school student cleaning toilets in karnataka, k
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka: Student cleaning school toilet in Kolar district

Karnataka news: Another incident of school children cleaning school toilets at the Government Junior Primary School in Bynahalli village in Kolar district has gone viral on social media despite the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's warnings against such acts.

The video- which shows the school girl cleaning the toilet- was captured by the locals and demanded strict action against the school authorities.

Two students were recorded on camera, cleaning toilets in a government school on January 30 (Tuesday). The incident follows a pattern which has emerged across various schools in the state. This incident marks the third such case in the past two months.

The previous incident included students being sent down toilet pits in Kolar at the Yelavalli Morarji Desai Residential School. The development had created a public outrage. The Education Department had suspended the headmistress. In another case, the headmistress of the Government Model Primary School in Bengaluru was arrested.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had warned against engaging students to clean toilets at the school.

(With agency inputs) 

ALSO READ: Karnataka: 15-year-old rape victim ends life after found pregnant in Mandya district

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Man hires contract killer to kill his 66-year-old father in Bagalkote district

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Latest News