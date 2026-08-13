Karnataka government's proposed public spaces bill may hit RSS activities; here's why

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government is considering introducing a bill to regulate the use of government premises and public property by private organisations, the move aimed at preventing activities of groups such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from using public space without prior permission, said sources on Thursday.

According to government sources, the Cabinet on Thursday discussed a proposal to introduce "The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026", aimed at regulating the use of government spaces and public properties by private organisations.

How will the law affect private organisations?

Under the proposed framework, organisations---whether registered or unregistered---would be required to obtain prior permission from the relevant authority before organising events at government premises or public spaces.

The proposed legislation would mean that organisations such as the RSS would also have to secure official approval before using government school buildings, public grounds or other government properties for their programmes.

Sources said the Cabinet has reached a consensus on bringing in a law that would make administrative approval mandatory for the use of government premises by private organisations. A detailed bill is expected to be brought before the Cabinet for consideration.

RSS Path Sanchalan triggered debate

The proposed move comes against the backdrop of a recent RSS Path Sanchalan held in the Assembly constituency of Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

Attempts had reportedly been made to stop the event, but the programme was eventually allowed following court intervention. During the proceedings, it was argued that there was no existing provision requiring government permission for organising a private event. The court subsequently allowed the RSS programme.

The proposed legislation could change the existing framework by making prior administrative approval mandatory for the use of government premises and public spaces, regardless of whether the organisation conducting the event is registered.

With Priyank Kharge now serving as Karnataka's Home Minister, the Congress government led by DK Shivakumar is reportedly working towards introducing regulations to address the use of public spaces and government premises by private organisations.

Notably, Kharge had last year written to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public spaces. "An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted, and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," Kharge wrote.

According to him, such practices "go against India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution".

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