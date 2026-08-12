Karnataka bans gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco, nicotine for one year: What you need to know

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has decided to ban tobacco and nicotine-containing gutkha and pan masala across the state, citing public health concerns. The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department under the Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a notification restricting the sale and distribution of these products.

According to the press release, special inspection and enforcement drives are being conducted under the leadership of food safety officers against the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other prohibited products containing tobacco and/or nicotine.

Ban to remain in force for one year

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department issued a government notification dated August 10, 2026, exercising powers granted under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

The notification prohibits the sale and distribution of tobacco and nicotine-containing gutkha and pan masala in Karnataka in the interest of public health. The restriction will remain in force across the state for a period of one year from the date of its issuance.

The department has also appealed to the public to inform the concerned authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products.

FSSAI tightens packaging rules for pan masala

Separately, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has tightened packaging norms for pan masala under its latest amendment, specifying the materials that can be used for packaging the product.

Under the amended regulations, plastic-based and plastic-laminated packaging has not been included among the permitted packaging materials for pan masala. The Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, further amend the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018.

Permitted materials include paper, paperboard, cellulose and other naturally derived materials, provided they are completely free from plastic and synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates. They must also be free from aluminium foil or metallised layers.

Tin and glass containers have also been specified as permitted packaging materials for pan masala. The amended regulations will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

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