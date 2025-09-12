Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah announces fresh caste census; Rs 420 crore allocated for exercise On June 12, the Karnataka Cabinet approved a new survey, effectively setting aside the one conducted in 2015. This move was based on Section 11(1) of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, which requires the backward classes list to be reviewed every ten years.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that a fresh 'caste census' will be conducted in the state. The exercise will be held between September 22 and October 7 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. Siddaramaiah said the questionnaire prepared for the caste census will include 60 questions and the entire exercise will be conducted scientifically.

“In the state, the social and educational survey work by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes will be conducted from September 22 to October 7. Kantaraj, who was the Chairman of the Commission in 2015, had submitted the report. Since 10 years have passed since Kantaraj submitted the report, a decision has been made for a new survey, and that work is now being taken up by the Permanent Backward Classes Commission,” the Karnataka CM posted on X.

Rs 420 crore allocated

Talking to the reporters, Siddaramaiah said the exercise will divulge the details about the social and educational status of 7 crore people of Karnataka.

“About 1,75,000 teachers will be used, each receiving remuneration of up to Rs 20,000. This is the major cost component, amounting to around Rs 325 crore. Overall, Rs 420 crore has been allocated for the survey, and additional funds will be provided if needed,” he said.

Karnataka cabinet approves survey

On June 12, the Karnataka Cabinet approved a new survey, effectively setting aside the one conducted in 2015. This move was based on Section 11(1) of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, which requires the backward classes list to be reviewed every ten years.

Decision taken after complaints from several communities

The decision came after senior Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, pushed for a fresh caste-based survey in response to complaints from certain communities that felt left out of the earlier report.

Several groups, especially the dominant Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities, had criticised the 2015 survey as being flawed and demanded a more accurate and updated enumeration.