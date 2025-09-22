Karnataka caste survey set to begin today: Why is the state government conducting it again? Explained Karnataka has rolled out its caste census beginning September 22, with 1.75 lakh enumerators covering 7 crore people across 2 crore households. The exercise comes amid controversy over caste names with dual identities, political opposition and community-level debates on self-identification.

Bengaluru:

The much-awaited Social and Educational Survey, popularly called the caste census, is set to begin in Karnataka on Monday. However, in Greater Bengaluru the exercise may be delayed by a day or two to complete training and preparations. The survey will be led by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and it will continue till October 7. As per details, the survey is set to cover nearly 7 crore people across 2 crore households. Around 1.75 lakh enumerators, mostly government school teachers, will be deployed for the massive exercise. According to officials, the survey will be conducted in a scientific manner with a 60-question questionnaire. The project is estimated at Rs 420 crore, which aims to collect accurate social and educational data across the state. According to media reports, the Commission has compiled a tentative list of 1,400 castes.

Controversy over caste list with dual identities

The survey has faced criticism, including from within the ruling Congress, over the list of castes prepared for the enumeration. The list contained names with dual identities such as 'Kuruba Christian', 'Brahmin Christian', and 'Vokkaliga Christian'. The Commission clarified that such names will be "masked" but not removed. Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik explained that the caste list in the handbook was only for internal use by enumerators and carried no legal sanctity. "We have made all the preparations for the survey. In the public perception, there were misconceptions and certain issues were being debated. Taking note of those concerns, the commission met and deliberated on each point," Naik was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Masked names and technical fixes

Naik added that 33 caste names with dual identities will not appear in the app used by enumerators, although citizens can voluntarily declare them. "Those castes will not get prompted by the surveyors for noting them down, but however it will remain in the system and anybody out of his free will, can always notify the surveyor that he belongs to such cast," he said. The Commission has also introduced an app with face recognition to address KYC and Aadhaar authentication concerns. Naik also confirmed that Bengaluru might see a short delay but the overall schedule will run from September 22 to October 7.

Households to be geo-tagged, helpline launched

Officials said every household will be geo-tagged using its electricity meter number and will receive a Unique Household ID (UHID). Ration cards and Aadhaar details will be linked with mobile numbers. For those absent during the visit or for grievance redressal, a helpline number (8050770004) has been set up. Citizens also have the option to participate online.

Communities advise members on self-identification

Several communities have urged their members to be cautious in filling the caste survey. Vokkaliga leaders advised their people to identify as 'Hindu' with caste as 'Vokkaliga', and sub-castes only if necessary. Among Veerashaiva-Lingayats, leaders have suggested exercising discretion, with some calling for mentioning 'Veerashaiva-Lingayat' as a religion instead of Hindu. Kurubas, Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Brahmins and other groups have also held community-level meetings to decide their stand in the survey.

Political opposition and BJP criticism

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress government for conducting the survey "hastily" and accused it of trying to "divide Hindus". The party has questioned the need for the exercise when the Centre has already announced caste enumeration in the national census.

Why is the state govt conducting caste survey now?

Karnataka had earlier conducted a Social and Educational Survey in 2015 at a cost of Rs 165.51 crore, but the findings were discarded. In the last survey, the commission had identified as many as 1,200 castes. Earlier in June this year, the state Cabinet approved a fresh survey, nullifying the 2015 exercise. The decision cited Section 11(1) of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, which mandates a revision of the backward classes list every 10 years. The move also comes after strong objections to the 2015 survey from dominant communities like Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, who had termed it "unscientific" and demanded a fresh count. Notably, even within Congress, there have been differing voices on the new survey.

