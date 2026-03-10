Karnataka: Class 9 student held for killing one, injuring several at school hostel in Ballari

Bengaluru:

A shocking incident occurred at a private residential school in Karnataka after a Class 9 student allegedly went on a violent rampage inside the hostel, killing one schoolmate and injuring several others. Police confirmed on Tuesday that the minor, who escaped after the attack on Saturday night, was caught the following day on the outskirts of the city.

According to a senior police officer, the boy has been taken into custody and is undergoing counselling sessions mandated for juvenile offenders. A medical panel is conducting examinations as per protocol. Officials said the motive behind the attack is still unclear and will be determined during questioning.

When did the attack take place?

The incident took place in the school's hostel where nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher who also served as the warden. Police said the students were asleep after dinner when the boy suddenly launched an attack using an iron rod and a sharp object. One student succumbed to the injuries while seven others were rushed to hospital, as per officials.

What does preliminary probe suggests

Investigators suspect a minor altercation earlier in the evening may have triggered the assault, though no evidence has been confirmed yet. Brucepet police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

