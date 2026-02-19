Elderly woman brutally murdered at Bengaluru home, paralysed husband witnesses crime; accused arrested

Bengaluru:

In a chilling crime, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly murdered inside her home in Bengaluru, while her paralysed husband helplessly witnessed the horror. The incident took place on Peet Street in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of the city.

The deceased, identified as Shobha, lived with her elderly husband, who has been wheelchair-bound after suffering a brain stroke 12 years ago. The couple had no children, and Shobha single-handedly managed the household while also caring for her ailing husband.

A doctor visited their home daily to provide physiotherapy to her husband. The crime came to light on Tuesday when the doctor arrived for the routine visit and found Shobha lying in a pool of blood.

Man slits woman's throat

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 pm. Shobha was returning home from the market, wearing gold jewellery, when the accused allegedly noticed her and began following her. Near her house, he approached her on the pretext of asking for water. As Shobha went inside to fetch it, the man followed her in and slit her throat with a knife.

After killing her, the accused allegedly stole the gold jewellery she was wearing and fled the scene.

Accused arrested

Nelamangala Town police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation. The accused was later arrested and identified as Shivakumar (35), a wholesale shop owner.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shivakumar targeted the elderly woman to raise money to repay a debt of around Rs 8 lakh. In an attempt to avoid suspicion, he returned home on his Activa scooter. However, police traced the vehicle using its registration number and apprehended him.

The police have seized the scooter, the knife used in the crime, and the accused's mobile phone. Further investigation is underway.

