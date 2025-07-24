Bengaluru weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains, cloudy sky till July 28, check advisory Apart from Karnataka, the IMD has predicted rains in several other states over the next few days. The states that are expected to witness heavy rains include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Bengaluru:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rains for Bengaluru and added that showers will continue in several parts of Karnataka till July 28.

According to the IMD updates, state’s coastal regions are expected to experience heavy rainfall, while other areas are likely to get light to moderate showers. Bengaluru is expected to witness heavy rains and cloudy skies over the next few days.

IMD Predicts rain till July 28

The IMD has also said that on July 24th, 25th, and 26th, there will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city. The weather office said on July 27th and 28th, there is a possibility of rain.

The weather office stated that the ongoing spell of rain is expected to bring much-needed relief from the recent heat, lowering temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to stay around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could remain near 20 degrees Celsius through the week.

Amid heavy rain prediction, the weather office warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and power cuts across several parts of the city.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a weather update on social media and said that scattered moderate rain is likely in coastal and hilly districts of the state, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain. “Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are likely in inland districts," KSNDMC stated in a post on X.

Bengaluru weather: Check full advisory

The weather office issued advisory to residents in Bengaluru and urged them to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official safety guidelines to prevent inconvenience or accidents.

The weather department also advised the residents of Bengaluru to carry umbrellas and check for traffic updates before heading out, as certain roads may be flooded.

Heavy rains predicted for several states

Apart from Karnataka, the IMD has predicted rains in several other states over the next few days. The states that are expected to witness heavy rains include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

