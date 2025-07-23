Two Bengaluru women forced to strip, held hostage in nine-hour ‘digital arrest’ scam Two women in Bengaluru were held hostage for nearly nine hours in a “digital arrest” scam by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai police. The fraudsters accused them of involvement in crimes like money laundering and murder, shared accurate personal details, and demanded money.

Bengaluru:

In a shocking case of cybercrime, two women in Bengaluru were held "digitally hostage" for nearly nine hours on a video call and forced to strip under the guise of an “online medical examination” by fraudsters posing as police officers. The women were later blackmailed with the nude visuals recorded during the call, according to a police complaint registered on July 19.

According to the FIR filed at the East CEN Crime Police Station, the 46-year-old complainant said her childhood friend, an international instructor currently visiting India from Thailand, received a call on July 17 around 11 am. The callers identified themselves as officials from Colaba Police Station in Mumbai and accused her of being involved in a “Jet Airways scam”, money laundering, trafficking, and even murder.

To make their claims believable, the fraudsters shared accurate bank card details and forwarded what appeared to be official documents, including an arrest warrant and a CBI notice. Fearing legal trouble, the women complied with their instructions and transferred Rs 58,477 to a designated bank account.

'Medical exam' on video call used as pretext for blackmail

The fraudsters then claimed a medical examination was required to verify body marks and tattoos. “They asked us to strip naked and follow their directions, which we did,” the complainant stated. They were told they were under "digital and home arrest" and forced to stay on a WhatsApp video call for 24 hours, not allowed to step outside as they were allegedly under surveillance.

The ordeal lasted nearly nine hours, during which the women were psychologically manipulated and threatened with the recorded nude footage.

Call disconnected after friend’s intervention; investigation on

One of the victims eventually managed to contact another friend via WhatsApp and explained the situation. On her advice, they disconnected the call. The fraudsters then began sending the nude images back to them and threatened to leak them online. “For about nine hours, we were subjected to continuous harassment, which caused us extreme stress and emotional trauma,” the FIR stated.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing.

What is digital arrest?

“Digital arrest” is a term for a growing cybercrime trend in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government agencies. Victims are falsely told they are under legal surveillance or arrest and are often isolated via continuous video or phone calls, coerced into compliance, and extorted under psychological pressure.

(With inputs from PTI)