Bengaluru devotees donate giant silver lamps to Tirupati temple

Tirupati:

Three devotees from Bengaluru donated four giant silver lamps to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the managing body of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, on Saturday, according to an official release. The donors – Radha Krishna, Shyam Sundar Sharma, and Shashidhar – presented the lamps to temple official Ramakrishna at the Mahadwaram (grand entrance).

In a separate gesture, TTD chairman B R Naidu distributed 555 helmets to temple body employees for safer commutes between Tirumala and Tirupati. The helmets, worth Rs 5 lakh, were donated by J Raghuram and Naveen from a Delhi-based company.

Naidu said another 500 helmets are expected to be donated within the next 15 days. "If these are found satisfactory in quality and usage, another 5,000 helmets will be provided," he added.

The Tirupati temple, considered the world's richest Hindu shrine, attracts between 70,000 and one lakh devotees daily, with offerings often exceeding Rs 3 crore.