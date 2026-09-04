275 Indians still missing in Nepal flash floods, 166 nationals rescued so far: MEA

New Delhi:

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said 275 Indian nationals are still missing in Nepal floods and India continues to be in close touch with the Nepali government and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant or concerned state governments in India as well.

Regularly releasing names of Indians who have been rescued: MEA

“We have been regularly releasing the names of Indians who have been rescued... We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard. So far, 166 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal... so far, 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China. And as per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China," he said.

Will continue to provide assistance as per requirements: MEA

Talking about India's support to Nepal amid the flood situation, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We will continue to provide assistance as per the requirements of the Government of Nepal. We do in the coming days plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges, and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal and these details will be shared with you as and when these supplies are undertaken. He adds, "Yesterday, we had two Indian aircraft flying to Kathmandu along with 21 tons of relief material... Till now, we have supplied around 95 tons of relief material on seven aircraft... In addition to the relief material, we have also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities."

On Nepal foreign minister's remarks, Randhir Jaiswal said, "...In the wake of this tragedy, we have extended our solidarity and support to the government and people of Nepal. As a close friend and partner, India responded promptly, and we will continue to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the country." He adds, "In particular, regarding the remarks that you referred to, I understand that a clarification has also been issued by the Nepalese side. Having said that, let me say that India has consistently maintained that climate change is a common challenge, and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, developed countries who historically are responsible for the emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to the civil crisis, must take lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing countries by way of finance and technology transfer to meet this challenge."

Death toll due to flash floods in Nepal rises to 1,295

In the meanwhile, the death toll due to flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,295 on Friday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, while two men were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project after being trapped for nine days.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction. Officials in Nepal said so far 1,293 bodies have been recovered from eight different districts across Nepal and these include 359 bodies recovered in Chitwan district, 221 in Nawalparasi East, 212 in Nawalparasi West and 186 in Nuwakot.

In the similar manner, 140 bodies were recovered in Rasuwa, 72 in Gorkha, 65 in Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, according to Nepal Police. With two victims of the flood dying in two different hospitals in Kathmandu on Friday, the death toll has risen to 1,295. The joint command of security forces is actively conducting search and rescue operations for the estimated 5,000 missing. So far, 13,093 people have been rescued from the affected areas.

Two men rescued alive from the tunnel were identified

The two men rescued alive from the tunnel were identified as Kabir Maharjan, 45, a mechanical supervisor on the project, and Sanjay Sah, 30, a foreman, according to the Public Relations Directorate of the Nepal Army. Maharjan was flown to Nepal Army Hospital in Chhauni, Kathmandu, and his condition is said to be critical, while Sah is under treatment at the Trishuli hospital in Nuwakot, according to Raja Ram Basnet, Nepali Army spokesperson.

An estimated 280 children are missing in Rasuwa, and between 300 and 350 others remain unaccounted for in the neighbouring Nuwakot in central Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, citing figures compiled by local Education Development and Coordination Units (EDCUs), local governments, and educational institutions.

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