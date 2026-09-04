Mirzapur The Movie post-credit scene has a big twist: What does the ending mean for Guddu and Munna Bhaiya?

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie has been released in theatres today, September 4, amid huge excitement among fans. The film brings back the popular characters from the hit Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

The film has received mostly positive responses from audiences on social media. However, the surprises do not end when the story does. The makers have included a post-credit scene that hints at the possibility of the story continuing, leaving viewers with several questions.

Shriya Pilgaonkar also urged fans to stay back for the post-credit scene. On the film's release day, she took to her X handle and wrote, "Make sure to stay post credit - MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE!" So, what exactly happens in the post-credit scene, and what could it mean for the future of the Mirzapur franchise? If you are planning to watch the film or have already seen it, here is what happens in the post-credit scene.

[Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Mirzapur The Movie, including details about its ending. Read at your own discretion.]

What is the plot of Mirzapur The Movie?

Before moving on to the post-credit scene, let us tell you about the plot. Mirzapur The Movie once again revolves around the throne of Mirzapur, power and the battle for control. However, the film does not directly continue the story from the previous season. Instead, it brings old and new characters together through a different timeline. This is also why audiences get to see some characters again whom they had already lost in this world.

At the centre of the story is Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), whose dominance over the power of Mirzapur remains intact. Meanwhile, Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) is still caught between seeking his father's approval and his desire to claim the throne. On the other hand, the duo of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar) is also seen trying to find their place amid power, family and old rivalries.

This time, Ravi Kishan's Babban Yadav enters the story and takes it in a new direction. He has his eyes set on the power and throne of Mirzapur. Amid these old and new players, a game of loyalty, betrayal, love, revenge and the ambition for power unfolds. Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) also changes the equations with her own moves. The film focuses more on action, drama and clashes between the characters than on deep politics.

Gurmmeet Singh's directorial has received an A certificate from the CBFC. It has a runtime of 197 minutes, or 3 hours and 17 minutes.

What happens in Mirzapur The Movie post-credit scene?

At the end of the film, Guddu, Bablu and Munna Bhaiya become friends. Their camaraderie is shown in the post-credit scene, where the three are sitting together at a salon. Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya are getting facials, while Bablu, sitting behind them, is messaging Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) on his phone.

After noticing this, Munna Bhaiya asks if he has a girlfriend. Guddu responds that the girlfriend is his, while Bablu becomes very shy. Guddu then says that the girl is their love. Munna replies that he also has a love, and she just needs to say yes.

The two then ask each other to reveal the names of their respective lovers. They decide to say the names on the count of three. Guddu says Swarajali (Shriya Pilgaonkar) aka Swaranjali 'Sweety' Gupta, while Munna Bhaiya says, Sweety. As soon as they hear the names, both realise that they are interested in the same girl. They are then shown firing at each other, and the story ends there.

Many fans are speculating that a new story could now be built around this final scene. For many, it also appears to hint at the next part. However, the makers have not given any clarification on this and have left it open to audience speculation.

Also Read:

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Ravi Kishan's swag outshines Kaleen Bhaiya's dominance, but the climax lags