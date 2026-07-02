UPTET paper one concludes; check difficulty level, candidates' reactions

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 was held from today, July 2. The UPTET paper one just concluded, the candidates who had appeared in paper one analysed it as moderately easy. The UPTET paper one was held from 9:30 am to 12 noon.

As per candidates and experts, here's the section-wise difficulty level of UPTET paper one -

Section Difficulty level Child development and pedagogy Moderately difficult English Moderately easy Urdu Moderately difficult Sanskrit Moderately easy Hindi Moderately difficult Mathematics Moderately difficult Environmental Studies Moderately easy Overall difficulty level Moderately difficult

UPTET answer key 2026

UPTET unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. The candidates can check and download UPTET unofficial answer key, to download candidates need to visit the portals hosting unofficial answer key and click on the answer key link. UPTET unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

Govt aims to conduct transparent, malpractice free UPTET

Nearly 20 lakh candidates applied to appear for UPTET 2026. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make necessary arrangements to conduct UPTET in a transparent, malpractice free manner and asked to take care of transport, accommodation facilities. Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer has inspected TET exam centres today and reviewed the security measures and arrangements at the centers. The official closely monitored the facilities provided to candidates in the exam rooms - CCTV systems, seating arrangements, and other logistical provisions.

Separate TET for in-service teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government announced its intention to introduce a separate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers.

The proposal was discussed during a high-level review meeting held on Tuesday to evaluate preparations for UPTET 2026. During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to create additional opportunities for teachers already in service to fulfil the mandatory eligibility requirement.

The Chief Minister said that serving teachers should not miss out on career opportunities due to the limited number of chances available to appear for the Teacher Eligibility Test. The proposed separate examination is aimed at providing greater flexibility to in-service educators seeking to meet the prescribed qualification norms.

For details on UPTET 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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