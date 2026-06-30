RRB Technician recruitment 2026 begins for 6557 posts; check eligibility criteria, selection process

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Technician recruitment registration has been started, the candidates can apply for RRB Technician recruitment on the official website - rrbapply.gov.in, RRB websites. The last date to apply is July 29. The RRB Technician recruitment is being held for 6,557 Technician Grade-I (Signal) and Technician Grade-III posts.

How to apply for RRB Technician recruitment 2026 at RRB websites

The candidates who wish to apply for RRB Technician recruitment 2026 can do so on the official website - rrbapply.gov.in, RRB websites. To apply for RRB Technician recruitment 2026, candidates need to visit rrbapply.gov.in, RRB websites and click on RRB Technician recruitment 2026 registration link. Fill details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save RRB Technician application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the region-wise RRB websites, rrbapply.gov.in

Click on RRB Technician application process link

Fill details in the application form and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save RRB Technician application form PDF and take a print out.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category need to pay Rs 500 as the application fee whereas the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, Female, Transgender, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs. 250 as the application fee. Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 for each modification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed class 10th board exam or equivalent exam with ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trade are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

There will be a four-staged process for the selection of a Technician. Those who will qualify for the computer-based test 1 and 2 will be called for a document verification round and medical test. The schedule for the same will be communicated in due course of time.

CBT Stage I: It is an online computer-based test that assesses General Awareness, Maths, Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.

CBT Stage 2: This stage consists of 2 parts

Part A: Like CBT Stage I, Focus on General Awareness, Maths, and Reasoning.

Part B: Subject-specific technical questions related to the relevant trade/discipline.

Document Verification: This stage involves verifying the authenticity of the documents submitted during the application process.

Medical Examination: Selected candidates will have to undergo a medical test to assess their physical fitness for the job.

Salary

Technician Grade 1 signal - Pay Level 5 in 7th CPC with initial pay of Rs. 29,200

Technician Grade 1- Pay Level 2 in 7th CPC with initial pay of Rs. 19,900.

For details on RRB Technician recruitment 2026, please visit - rrbapply.gov.in, RRB websites.

Also Read | UP Police Homeguard result 2026 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in; 1.07 lakh candidates shortlisted