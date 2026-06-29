UP Police Homeguard result 2026 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in; 1.07 lakh candidates shortlisted

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result for Home Guard written exam 2025. Over 1.07 lakh (1,07,221) candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST). UP Homeguard result 2026 is available for download on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Homeguard written exam was held on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026.

How to download UP Homeguard scorecard PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

The candidates can check and download UP Homeguard scorecard PDF on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Homeguard scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Homeguard scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UP Homeguard scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Homeguard scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Homeguard scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

UP Homeguard scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP Homeguard scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF

The candidates can check and download UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF on the official portal - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF link. UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF link

UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP Homeguard rank-wise list PDF and take a print out.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 41,424 Home Guard posts across Uttar Pradesh. For details on UP Homeguard recruitment exam result 2026, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

For details on UP Homeguard recruitment result 2026, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

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