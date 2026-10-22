Bihar STET 2026 for November 4 rescheduled due to clash with KVS and NVS exams; check revised dates here

Patna:

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 scheduled to be held on November 4 has been postponed due to clash with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) exams. As per the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the revised exam will now be held on November 21, 2026.

The admit card for the revised STET will be released on October 24, 2026. The candidates can check and download STET hall ticket on the official website - stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The STET will be held from October 25 to November 20, 2026, as per the schedule, the November 4 exam has only been shifted to November 21.

How to download BSEB STET hall ticket 2026

The candidates can check and download BSEB STET hall ticket 2026 link on the official website- stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. To download BSEB STET admit card 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bsebstet.org and click on BSEB STET hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB STET hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download, save and take a print out.

Visit the official website- stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Click on BSEB STET admit card 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB STET admit card 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB STET admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB STET hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on BSEB STET 2026, please visit the official website - bsebstet.org.

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