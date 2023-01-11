Follow us on Image Source : PTI NDA 2023 Exam: Registration to end tomorrow | Check here DETAILS

NDA 2023 Exam: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting the application form from the aspirants for the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 2023. As per the schedule for the UPSC NDA 2023, the registration process will end tomorrow. Thus, interested candidates are advised to apply for the UPSC NDA at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush. Know here the direct link, exam dates, how to apply and all the important details for NDA 2023 Exam.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2023 Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently issued the notification for the UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2023. According to the UPSC NDA, NA schedule, the Date of Commencement of the Examination is April 16, 2023. Meanwhile, the commission issued an important notice for the candidates. As per the official notice of the UPSC, the last date for registration was extended to January 12, 2023. Interested candidates must apply for the UPSC NDA, NA exam 2023 at the earliest.

Check here UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2023 schedule

Name of Examination National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 Date of Notification 21/12/2022 Date of Commencement of Examination 16/04/2023 Duration of Examination One Day Last Date for Receipt of Applications 10/01/2023 - 6:00 pm

How to apply for UPSC NDA 2023 (as per the official notification):

'Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway to filling up the online application for the examination.'

