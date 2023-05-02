Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. CCL Various Post Admit Card 2023 Released; Direct link, Steps to download

CCL Various Post Admit Card 2023 Released; Direct link, Steps to download

CCL Admit Card 2023: Aspirants can download their CCL admit card for various posts exam through the official website-- centralcoalfields.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2023 11:58 IST
ccl various post admit card, ccl admit card
Image Source : INDIA TV CCL Various Posts Admit Card 2023 Released

CCL Admit Card 2023: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) has issued the admit card for Mining Sirdar, Assistant Foreman and Various other posts recruitment 2023. Aspirants can download their CCL admit card for various posts exam through the official website-- centralcoalfields.in. In order to access and download the CCL Various Post Admit Card 2023, candidates need to login with their user ID and password.

The CCL Various Posts Recruitment 2023 is being held under advertisement number 03/2023 for a total of 330 vacant posts in the organisation. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format. The exam date, shift timing and centre address are mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. CCL Various Post Admit Card 2023 is a very important document without which candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Aspirants must adhere to the exam day guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a hard copy of the CCL Various Post Admit Card 2023 and a valid photo ID proof.

CCL Various Post Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CCL Mining Sirdar, Assistant Foreman and Various other posts admit card online.

Visit the official website of CCL at centralcoalfields.in.
Go to the "What's New" section and click on the CCL Various Post Admit Card 2023.
Now enter the user ID and password and click on the submit tab.
CCL admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card pdf and take a print it for future reference.

Details Mention in CCL Admit Card 2023

The CCL admit card of the candidate will include the following details;

  • Name of the candidates
  • Registration number
  • Roll number
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Exam date
  • Exam shift
  • Centre Address
  • Exam centre code
IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News