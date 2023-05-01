BPSC Admit Card 2023: Bihar CCE 68th mains hall ticket OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card Download

BPSC Admit Card 2023 download link: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Exam, CCE 68th Mains admit card 2023. Candidates who have to appear for BPSC 68th Mains Exam 2023 can download their call letters from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Aspirants need to enter their username and password to download the BPSC 68th mains admit card. According to the exam schedule, BPSC 68th mains 2023 exam will be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023. A total of 3,590 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Bihar CCE 68th Mains examination. The Commission will fill a total of 324 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023: How to download?

Candidates can download their BPSC 68th Mains admit card by following the easy steps given below.

Candidates need to visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'BPSC 68th mains admit card 2023'.

Enter username, password and click on the login.

BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download BPSC admit card 2023 PDF and take a print for future reference.

Direct link to download BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023

BPSC 68th Mains 2023 Exam Pattern

The 68th BPSC Mains examination will comprise of five papers including General Science-I, General Science-II, Essay, General Hindi, and Optional Paper. The exam duration will be three hours for each paper. The total marks in the exam will be 900.