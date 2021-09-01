UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 is available at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Over 20 lakh (20,73,540) candidates appeared for the PET exam which was held on August 24 in two shifts. The first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in Click on the download 'answer key' link Enter roll number and date of birth A PDF with answer key will appear on the screen Download PET answer key, take a print out for further reference.

The PET exam result is likely to be released by September-end. The main exam will be held in October. For details on UPSSSC PET recruitment, please visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

READ MORE | Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam 2021 postponed, check revised schedule

ALSO READ | Telangana TSPSC hall ticket 2021 released for JA, SA exams, steps to download