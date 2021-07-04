Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2021: Preliminary Eligibility Test to be in August, over 20 lakh candidates to appear

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 will take place on August 20. As many as 20,73,540 candidates will appear in the examination that will be held in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Pravir Kumar, Chairman, UPSSSC informed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his approval for holding the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 on August 20, 2021."A total number of candidates in this exam is 20,73,540 and the exam would be conducted in all the 75 districts of the State," Kumar said.

"One of the most critical issues in this regard is the selection of suitable Examination Centres. Chief Minister has given very strict instructions in this regard that only those Exam Centres should be identified for the conduct of this exam that has a clean record and background", reads a release directed to Commissioners and all DMs.

The exam will take place amid the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pravir Kumar, Chairman, UPSSSC would be holding Division-wise meetings (either offline or online, as convenient) between July 7-9 in this regard.

A total of 20,73,540 candidates have already applied for the UPSSSC PET 2021. The UPSSSC main is likely to be held in October, after completing the Preliminary (PET 2021) exam in August.

The registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET had started on May 25, 2021. The last date to apply for the examination was June 21, 2021.

Key Details about UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test

UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021 is going to be for 2 hours

Candidates have to answer 100 multiple choice questions of 100 marks, i.e each question carrying 01 marks.

The board has kept a provision of negative marking, 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Questions will be asked from the topics related to General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning etc.

The application process for UPSSSC PET 2021 began on May 25, 2021, and was ended on June 21, 2021.

The last date to make the correction in the application form was June 28.

