TS EAMCET 2021: Application correction window opens, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE EAMCET will be conducted between August 4 and 10

TS EAMCET 2021: The application correction window for the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) TS EAMCET 2021 has been opened. The candidates who want to edit or make corrections in their application process can do so through the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The application correction window will be closed on July 9. The candidates who have not applied yet can submit fresh applications till July 8.

As per the schedule, Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be held between August 4 and August 10. ECET will be held August 4 to August 6, and EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled on August 9 and 10.

The EAMCET exam will be held in two shifts- morning (9 am to 12 noon), and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm). Candidates can download the admit card from August onwards. The hall ticket will be available to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The syllabus for EAMCET will be 100 per cent from the intermediate first year and 70 per cent from the second year. However, 30 per cent of the syllabus from second year will be cut due to pandemic impact. EAMCET ranks are decided by adding the marks obtained by candidates in intermediate (Class XII board exams) and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 75 per cent weightage is given to the entrance test.

Every year, The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducts the annual exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.

READ MORE | RBI JE Result 2021 declared, check direct link

Latest Education News