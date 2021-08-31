Telangana TSPSC hall ticket 2021 released for JA, SA exams, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TSPSC hall ticket 2021 is available to download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC hall ticket 2021: The admit card for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist exam has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- tspsc.gov.in. The dates for the state public service recruitment exam will be announced soon.

TSPSC hall ticket 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- tspsc.gov.in Click on the download 'Hall Ticket' link Enter log-in credentials- TSPSC ID, Date of Birth Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download TSPSC hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

For details on TSPSC recruitment exam, please visit the official website- tspsc.gov.in.