UPSSSC PET 2021 postponed, check revised exam schedule

UPSSSC PET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the exam dates for the preliminary eligibility test (PET). The PET will now be conducted on August 24, which was earlier scheduled on August 20.

Over 20.73 lakh (20,73,540) candidates have been enrolled to appear for the PET exam. The PET exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card for the PET exam will be released soon, candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021: How to download admit card

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in Click on the 'UPSSSC PET 2021' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number PET admit card will appear on the screen Download PET 2021 hall ticket, take a printout for further reference.

The application process for PET was earlier closed on June 21. For details on UPSSSC PET recruitment exam, please visit the website- upsssc.gov.in.

