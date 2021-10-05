SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Application process begins; vacancy details, selection process, pay scale, details

Follow us on Apply for SBI PO posts till October 25

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The application process for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) posts will commence from Tuesday (October 5). The recruitment drive will be conducted for 2056 vacancies in the organisation, the candidates can apply on the official website- sbi.co.in till October 25.

Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts- 2056

Post wise vacancy details

General Category- 810

Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 560

Scheduled Caste (SC)- 324

Scheduled Tribe (ST)- 162

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 200.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the post of Probationary Officer (PO).

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply for the PO post, they need to produce the passing certificate on or before December 31.

Age Limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 30 years as on April 1, 2021. The reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxations as mentioned.

Selection process: The candidates need to first qualify in the Preliminary examination followed by Main and Interview.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in November/ December. The Main exam in December and interview in February.

Pay Scale: The starting salary for the SBI PO is Rs. 27,620 (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

Other than this, the official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lakh and maximum of 13.08 lakh depending on place of posting and other factors.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on Careers link in the website In the new page opened, click on SBI PO recruitment link Fill the application form and upload documents Pay the application fees, and click on submit Download, take a print out for further reference.

For details on SBI PO recruitment, please visit the website- sbi.co.in.

