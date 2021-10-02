UBI SO Recruitment Exam 2021: Admit cards released; direct link, how to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UBI SO admit card 2021 has been released on October 1.

UBI SO Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India (UBI) Specialist Officer (SO) admit card 2021 was released on Friday (October 1). The UBI SO Exam 2021 is going to be conducted on October 9. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UBI-- unionbankofindia.co.in

The UBI SO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 347 vacancies. The online application for the posts was released on August 12. The last date to apply for the posts was September 3. UBI SO Exam 2021 will be of a duration of 2 hours.

UBI SO admit card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website- unionbankofindia.co.in. Under the Recruitment of the Specialist Officer, click on the admit card or call letter link. Candidates should note that they have to enter their credentials such as roll number or registration number and password. Following this, the admit card would appear on the screen. Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

UBI SO Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

Candidates should note that there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in the examination. The questions will be asked from English Langauge, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge that is relevant to the position.



Candidates should note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card and valid id proof to the examination hall. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, wearing masks is compulsory. Candidates should also have the Arogya Setu app on their phone They have to show the Arogya Setu app at the entry gate. Candidates are advised to go through the sample questions before appearing for the examination.

