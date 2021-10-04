FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 254 posts, check important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The online application process for the FSSAI recruitment 2021 will begin on October 8.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is looking for candidates to hire for 254 vacancies of Technical Officer, Assistant, Personal Assistant, Central Food Safety Officer, and other posts. The FSSAI online application window will be activated on October 8 and it will close on November 7.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification on the website of FSSAT at fssai.gov.in. The FSSAI Recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill a total number of 254 vacancies.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Candidates applying for the job must be a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Education qualification: The candidates must have a certification of eligibility that has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him/her by the Government of India.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit for Food analyst, Assistant Director, Assistant Director(Technical), and Deputy Manager posts is 35

For Technical Officer, central food safety officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager IT, Assistant Manager, Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant posts it is 30 years old

For Junior Assistant Grade posts it is 25.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application fee

All the applicants who belong to the General and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. The application fee for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD is Rs 500.

