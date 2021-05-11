SBI clerk recruitment 2021: Application process for over 5000 junior associate posts to end soon

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The application process will be closed on May 17.

SBI clerk recruitment 2021: The application process for the State Bank of India Junior Associates (customer support and sales) posts will end next week. The application process which was started from April 27, will be closed on next Monday, May 17. The candidates who have not applied can do so through the website- sbi.co.in.

They can apply for vacancies in their state only. "Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one state only. Candidates can apply for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that state/ UT/ Special area," read the official notification.

SBI recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualifications recognised by the central government.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 28 years as on April 1. The minimum age limit of the candidates should be above 20 years

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, mains and interview. The preliminary exam of 100 marks will be held online

Application fee: The candidates belong to general/ OBC category have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee, while reserve category candidates- SC/ ST/ PWD are exempted from paying application fee.

For details on recruitment, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.