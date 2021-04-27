SBI recruitment 2021: Vacancies for over 5000 junior associate posts, apply now

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL SBI recruitment 2021

SBI recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Associates (customer support and sales). There are a total of 5,237 vacant posts, and the application process will commence from April 27. The interested candidates can apply through the website- sbi.co.in till May 17.

The candidates can apply for vacancies in their state only. "Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens for appoinment as Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one state only. Candidates can apply for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that state/ UT/ Special area," read the official notification.

SBI recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualifications recognised by the central governmnet

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 28 years as on April 1. The minimum age limit of the candidates should be above 20 years

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, mains and interview. The preliminary exam of 100 marks will be held online

Application fee: The candidates belong to general/ OBC category have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee, while reserve category candidates- SC/ ST/ PWD are exempted from paying application fee.

For details on recruitment, candidates can check the notifications at sbi.co.in.