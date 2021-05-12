SBI Clerk Pharmacist admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Download SBI Clerk Pharmacist admit card at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk admit card 2021: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the exam to be held for pharmacist post. The admit card will be available for download till May 23. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- sbi.co.in.

The pharmacist post exam is scheduled to be held on May 23.

SBI Clerk Pharmacist post admit card 2021: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download 'Pharmacist Admit Card 2021'

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step0 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The written exam will consist of 150 questions for 200 marks. The paper will comprise questions from General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Professional Knowledge.

Meanwhile, the application process for the State Bank of India Junior Associates (customer support and sales) posts will be closed on on next Monday, May 17. The candidates who have not applied can do so through the website- sbi.co.in. There are in total 5,237 vacant posts.