Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Application process for 142 posts begins. Check details

Karnataka High Court Recruitment notification 2021 has been released for the post of Second Division Assistant. Candidates can apply for the posts till September 24. The last date of fee payment for Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021 is September 27. Candidates can visit the official website on karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic. The total number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive is 142.

Candidates will be on a probation period for two years after being appointed. In order to apply for the posts, the candidate should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 35 years of age. However, certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates applying for the job should have a minimum qualifying degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Management, and Computer Application or any other equivalent degree from a recognised university.

Further, candidates should have passed with at least 55 per cent marks. Further, they should also have a certificate about Basics of Computer from a recognised institute that imparts Computer Education to students.

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website of karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic. Click on the notification for the recruitment of Second Division Assistant. A new window will open on the screen. Fill in the required information. Candidates must keep a copy of the form for future reference.

