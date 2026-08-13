UPTET result 2026 this week? Know how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

Will Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result 2026 be announced this week? As per sources, UPTET result is likely to be announced by third week of August, the candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. UPTET was conducted from July 2 to 4, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPTET scorecard on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPTET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save UPTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download UPTET scorecard at upessc.up.gov.in

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UPTET final answer key at upessc.up.gov.in

UPTET final answer key 2026 will be available on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in soon. To download UPTET final answer key, candidates need to visit the UPTET portal and click on final answer key pdf link. UPTET final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in Click on UPTET final answer key pdf link UPTET final answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen Save UPTET final answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to download UPTET merit list PDF

The candidates need to follow these steps to download UPTET merit list PDF on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET toppers list, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET topper list PDF link. UPTET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET merit list pdf link

UPTET merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPTET topper list PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPTET result 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

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